Edo State Escorting Convoy Accident Claims Lives, Ignites Local Outrage, Violence

Tension escalated in Ikpeshi, Akoko-Edo LGA, Edo State, after a convoy accident led to the deaths of two motorcyclists and subsequently, two policemen. The officers were part of a convoy escorting Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, a former Edo State House Assembly member, when their vehicle collided with a motorcycle, killing both riders instantly.

Following the accident, irate youths overran a local vigilante office, where the policemen sought refuge, beating two to death. The remaining officers were rescued by vigilante members and are currently hospitalized. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with local authorities vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Details of the Tragic Incident

According to police sources, the accident involved a Toyota Hilux van carrying four policemen from Police Mobile Force 19, Port Harcourt, on escort duty. The collision resulted in immediate backlash from the community, culminating in a violent attack on the officers. The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident, promising further details soon.

The attack has drawn sharp criticism from local officials, including the Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government area, Hon. Tajudeen Alade, who condemned the act and praised the vigilante group's efforts to save the officers. He assured that justice would be served for the slain officers and the injured would receive full support.

This tragic event underscores the volatile nature of mob justice and the critical need for community-police relations. It also highlights the dangers law enforcement officers face, even when not directly engaged in conflict.