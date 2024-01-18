Two More Arrested in Hangal Rape Case; BJP Demands SIT Investigation

In a recent development of the Hangal moral policing and gang rape case, the Haveri Police have apprehended two additional suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to 10. The latest individuals taken into custody are Ibrahim Gouse and Thousif Ahmed Chowti, both residents of Akki Alur in Hangal taluk. Thousif, identified as the prime accused, was arrested in Hyderabad after evading capture, while Ibrahim was detained in Akki Alur.

Advertisment

Investigation Led by Additional Superintendent of Police

The ongoing investigation is currently being spearheaded by Additional Superintendent of Police of Haveri, C. Gopal. The case has drawn significant attention and stirred public outrage, leading to demands for a thorough and unbiased investigation.

BJP Demands Transfer of Case to Special Investigation Team

Advertisment

In response to the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning a protest in Haveri, scheduled for January 20. The protest is set to be led by Leader of Opposition R. Ashok and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The BJP is demanding that the State government transfer the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further investigation, alleging negligence on the part of the current investigating authorities.

Former CM Criticizes State Government

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly overlooking the case and accused the Hangal police of failing to adhere to the law. He also claimed that the victim was not receiving proper treatment and that the police had arrested two innocent individuals, while some of the actual perpetrators remain at large.