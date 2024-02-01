Two Democrats Oppose Bill to Ban Hamas Entry into the US

Two Democratic members of the United States Congress, Reps. Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib, cast their votes against a bill designed to prevent members of Hamas, especially those involved in the October 7th massacre, from entering the United States. The bill, titled 'The No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act,' introduced by Republican California Rep. Tom McClintock, passed with a vote of 422-2, with Bush and Tlaib as the only dissenting voices among Democrats.

Opposition Amidst Consensus

The vote has incited questions and criticisms due to the apparent consensus on the issue of national security and the prevention of known terrorists from entering the US. While the bill aimed to establish a common ground among lawmakers that terrorists, specifically those linked to the heinous acts of October 7th, should not be granted entry into the country, the dissenting votes from Bush and Tlaib have sparked a debate on the bill's purpose and effectiveness.

The Case Against the Bill

Bush and Tlaib argued that the bill was unnecessary and redundant with existing federal law, and accused Republicans of using it to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred. Although the bill expands the ban to include all members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and anyone involved in the Oct. 7 attack who is not a member of a recognized terror group, Tlaib criticized the bill as being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred. Bush has yet to release a statement on her vote.

A Sole Abstention

Among the dissenting voters was Delia Ramirez from Chicago, who abstained on the measure. Ramirez called the bill redundant and a waste of resources and time. This vote and the opposition from Bush and Tlaib have drawn criticism from opponents and have sparked a debate on the bill's purpose and effectiveness, highlighting the ongoing conflict between Democrats critical of Israel.