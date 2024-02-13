Two Brothers Charged for Assaulting Law Enforcement During U.S. Capitol Breach

Two brothers from Pennsylvania, Andrew and Matthew Valentin, face felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting law enforcement during the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021. Arrested in February 2024, they made their initial court appearances in connection with the violent attack that shook the nation.

A Fateful Day: The Capitol Breach

On January 6, 2021, the Valentin brothers joined a mob of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, aiming to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. The chaos that ensued led to the deaths of five individuals, including a Capitol Police officer, and left countless others injured.

The Brothers' Alleged Crimes

According to the charges, video footage captured the Valentin brothers pushing a bike rack barricade into a police line, Matthew grabbing a Capitol Police officer, and Matthew spraying a chemical irritant at officers. Andrew was later seen throwing a chair at a line of police officers.

Justice Takes Its Course

The case against the Valentin brothers is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, with assistance from various agencies. As of February 13, 2024, over 1,313 individuals have been charged in connection with the Capitol breach, including more than 469 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

As the nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of that fateful day, these charges serve as a reminder that justice will be pursued for those who sought to undermine the democratic process and harm those who protect it.