Kenya

Twitter Account of Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Under Fire: Controversial Past Unearthed

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
Twitter Account of Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Under Fire: Controversial Past Unearthed

In a revealing turn of events, the Twitter account of Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation, Zachariah Njeru, has been found to have a controversial past. The account, now known for dispensing public information and dignified commentary, previously belonged to an individual with a penchant for posting offensive and inappropriate content. The discovery has thrown into sharp relief the risks associated with public figures purchasing pre-established Twitter accounts.

Twitter Account’s Controversial Past

The account’s past tweets, which were highlighted by a Twitter user, contain crude jokes about relationships, sex, and women’s private parts, a stark contrast to the official persona Njeru maintains. The incongruity between the account’s past and present content underscores the potential pitfalls that come with buying pre-established Twitter accounts.

(Read Also: Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno Steps in as New Head Coach for Sofapaka)

The Trend of Buying and Selling Twitter Accounts

This incident has also shed light on the prevalent trend of selling and buying Twitter accounts in Kenya. Such accounts are often initially filled with controversial content to quickly attract followers. Once a substantial following is established, the accounts are sold for a profit.

(Read Also: Kenya Bolsters Counterterrorism Measures with Minister’s Visit to Somalia)

Impact on Public Figures

Public figures like Njeru are often drawn to such accounts due to their large followings. As of the time of reporting, Njeru’s Twitter account has over 68,000 followers. However, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils involved in acquiring Twitter accounts without thoroughly vetting their historical content. Njeru has since protected his tweets, thus restricting the account’s visibility to only approved followers.

As the world continues to grapple with the implications of digital identity and the role of social media platforms in shaping public opinion, this incident serves as a cautionary tale. It highlights the need for greater vigilance and due diligence in the acquisition of social media accounts, especially for public figures whose reputations can be significantly affected by such revelations.

0
Kenya Politics Social Issues
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

