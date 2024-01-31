TV Star Tom Sandoval Disputes Property Sale; Indian MPs Suspended Amidst Protests

Television personality, Tom Sandoval, finds himself locked in a legal dispute with Ariana Madix over their jointly owned Valley Village home. The disagreement arose when Sandoval proposed to buy out Madix's share for $3.1 million, a proposition she declined. Instead, Madix has chosen to file a lawsuit for a 'partition by sale'.

Sandoval’s Frustration Over Unresolved Dispute

Sandoval has voiced his frustration regarding the situation, alleging that Madix has not paid any bills for the house in the past eight months or lived there for approximately two or three months. His offer to buy her out, exceeding the original purchase price of the property, was intended to provide a viable solution, but Madix appears determined to push for a sale.

Legal Battle Looms Over Shared Property

The dispute has now escalated into a full-blown lawsuit, with Madix filing against Sandoval in a bid to compel the sale of their jointly owned home. The legal battle threatens to become increasingly contentious, with Sandoval implying that Madix's insistence on a sale instead of accepting his buyout offer is an act of pettiness and spite.

Indian MPs Suspended Amidst Protests

In a separate incident far from Hollywood's glamour, over 40 Members of Parliament (MPs) in India's Lower House were suspended for causing a disturbance during the Winter Session. West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has publicly criticized the suspensions.

Stifling Democracy?

Banerjee argued that suspending the opposition MPs is a move that stifles the democratic process. She questioned the ruling party's moral right to fully suspend the opposition, branding such actions as a mockery of the parliamentary system. Banerjee also stressed the importance of MPs being allowed to represent the people's voice and issued a stern warning against the suppression of democracy.