TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel’s Actions in Gaza

In a shocking exchange on X, formerly known as Twitter, TV activist and panelist, Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, has stirred up controversy with her remarks aimed at the Auschwitz Museum. Mos-Shogbamimu accused the museum of being an “embarrassment to humanity” for supposedly backing “Israel’s extermination, ethnic cleansing & genocide of Palestinians.” Her comments were a response to a post by the museum concerning a loss of followers. The timing of the remarks, coinciding with the upcoming commemoration of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, added an extra layer of provocation.

Mos-Shogbamimu’s Controversial Statements

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, known for her forthright views, criticized the Auschwitz Museum for its stance on the Israel and Gaza conflict. She accused the museum of endorsing Israel’s ‘extermination, ethnic cleansing, and genocide’ of Palestinians. Her comments have sparked widespread outrage, with many condemning her for using a platform dedicated to the memory of Holocaust victims to propagate political views.

A Deeper Look at the Conflict

The controversy arose after the Auschwitz Museum released a statement expressing solidarity with Israel following the Hamas attacks. Mos-Shogbamimu reacted by unfollowing the museum’s account and branding it an ’embarrassment to humanity.’ This is not the first time the activist has made controversial statements. In the past, she referred to Priti Patel as a ‘Racial Gatekeeper Extraordinaire’ and said that the Queen’s exemption from race discrimination laws was an ‘atrocity’.

The Holocaust Remembrance Day

The controversy is particularly poignant as it coincides with the upcoming commemoration of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The liberation anniversary, observed on January 26 and 27, is a solemn remembrance of one of history’s darkest periods, during which an estimated 1.1 million Jewish individuals were murdered. The activist’s comments have cast a shadow over this significant historical event, leading to discussions about the appropriateness of using such platforms for political discourse.