en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Tusk’s Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Tusk’s Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies

In an alarming challenge to the European Union’s democratic values, Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, faces a severe backlash as approximately 300,000 citizens take to the streets in protest against his administration’s media policies. The demonstrations are a vehement reaction to the coalition government’s control over state media and the arrest of two senior members of the preceding right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS) government.

Tusk’s Government Under Fire

The protesters, a diverse group comprising not just PiS activists but also ordinary citizens, accuse Tusk’s government of authoritarian practices and infringement of democratic principles. The situation is being likened to the political turmoil following Donald Trump‘s loss of the U.S. presidential election, marking it as one of the most significant tests of Polish democracy since the fall of communism nearly 35 years ago.

The Role of President Andrzej Duda

Adding fuel to the fire, PiS-affiliated Polish President, Andrzej Duda, has initiated the pardon process for the arrested politicians, escalating tensions further. This move has spotlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s actions, which have been criticized as contradictory to Western democratic standards.

Voices of Opposition

Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has expressed concerns over the government’s operations, while another ex-PM, Beata Szydlo, has highlighted the public’s shock at the government’s actions. With local and European elections looming, PiS is keen to showcase its continued support among the Polish populace.

Legal Concerns and Assurances

In the midst of the political storm, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights has voiced legal concerns about the government’s approach to state media control. Despite the controversy, Tusk has publicly assured that his actions are aimed at restoring legal order and common decency.

0
Europe Poland Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
2 mins ago
Tusk's Return to Power: A Test for EU's Liberal Democratic Principles
In an unexpected turn of events, Donald Tusk, Poland’s new Prime Minister, has ignited a political storm that has sent shockwaves across Europe. His return to power, met with approval in Brussels, has left many questioning the European Union’s stance on liberal democratic principles among its member states. Unfolding Political Drama in Poland In the
Tusk's Return to Power: A Test for EU's Liberal Democratic Principles
King Frederik X and Queen Mary's Ascension: Interpreting Royal Dynamics
1 hour ago
King Frederik X and Queen Mary's Ascension: Interpreting Royal Dynamics
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
1 hour ago
Europe Leads in Baby Product Innovations, Organic Claims Dominate Launches
Wave of Patriotism Sweeps Paris as Citizens March in National Pride
8 mins ago
Wave of Patriotism Sweeps Paris as Citizens March in National Pride
Danish Monarchs Quell Republican Movement: A Sky News Analysis
1 hour ago
Danish Monarchs Quell Republican Movement: A Sky News Analysis
Vietnam's State-Owned Shipbuilder SBIC Navigates Towards Bankruptcy
1 hour ago
Vietnam's State-Owned Shipbuilder SBIC Navigates Towards Bankruptcy
Latest Headlines
World News
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
1 min
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
1 min
World Economic Forum Collaborates with Swiss and Ukrainian Governments for NSA Meeting in Davos
Guatemala's Presidential Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debate and Protests
2 mins
Guatemala's Presidential Inauguration Delayed Amid Congressional Debate and Protests
Tusk's Return to Power: A Test for EU's Liberal Democratic Principles
2 mins
Tusk's Return to Power: A Test for EU's Liberal Democratic Principles
House Republicans to Issue Fresh Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
3 mins
House Republicans to Issue Fresh Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Indian Railways' Medical Provisions: A Matter of Urgent Concern
3 mins
Indian Railways' Medical Provisions: A Matter of Urgent Concern
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
3 mins
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
4 mins
Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: A Battle of Strategies and Spirits
Massive 'National March for Palestine' Demonstrates Solidarity in London
4 mins
Massive 'National March for Palestine' Demonstrates Solidarity in London
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
8 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
12 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app