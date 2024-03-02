Turning Point USA Targets Swing State Election Officials with $108M Campaign

Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a far-right organization led by Charlie Kirk, has set its sights on swing state election officials, aiming to raise $108 million for its campaign to overhaul election oversight in key battleground states. The group's ambitious fundraising goal follows a series of unsuccessful endorsements and controversial statements, amidst connections to the 'fake elector' scheme.

Strategic Focus on Swing States

TPUSA's campaign, dubbed 'Chase the Vote', is intensifying efforts in Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin—states pivotal to President Joe Biden's 2020 Electoral College victory. With a focus on replacing public employees overseeing elections, TPUSA has already expanded its workforce in these critical areas. Arizona Republican state lawmaker Austin Smith's call to "clean house in Maricopa county" underscores the campaign's targeted approach, especially given Biden's narrow win in the state facilitated by Maricopa County's vote margin.

Fundraising Prowess and Political Aspirations

Despite TPUSA's track record of backing losing candidates in recent elections, the group's fundraising capabilities remain formidable. With nearly $40 million raised in 2020, $55.8 million in 2021, and an impressive $80.6 million during the 2022 midterm election cycle, TPUSA's financial ambitions for the 'Chase the Vote' campaign seem within reach. The organization's annual 'Americafest' gathering, attracting over 20,000 attendees and notable GOP figures, further highlights its influence and reach within conservative circles.

Controversies and Criticisms

Alongside its political endeavors, TPUSA and its leader, Charlie Kirk, have been embroiled in several controversies. Kirk's disparagement of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and false claims regarding the Covid-19 vaccine and the 2020 election outcome have drawn significant criticism. Moreover, TPUSA's ties to the 'fake elector' scheme, involving chief operations officer Tyler Bowyer among others, has subjected the group to legal scrutiny and further questioned its legitimacy and methods.

As TPUSA embarks on its ambitious $108 million campaign to reshape election oversight in crucial swing states, the organization's past controversies and electoral setbacks loom large. How this initiative will impact future elections and the group's standing within the broader conservative movement remains to be seen, inviting both speculation and scrutiny.