Turkmenistan's President Dismisses Chief Prosecutor Amidst Security Council Meeting

In a major shakeup within Turkmenistan's justice system, President Serdar Berdymukhamedov has ousted the country's chief prosecutor, Serdar Myalikguliyev. The dismissal, announced during a meeting of the State Security Council, was attributed to Myalikguliyev's failure in effectively executing his duties, coupled with a perceived lack of organization within the office of the prosecutor.

The State Security Council, during its review of military and law enforcement agencies, served as the backdrop for this significant announcement. Myalikguliyev, whose tenure started in July 2022, was involved in key investigations including illicit grain transactions and a corruption case tied to air ticket sales.

Former Justice Minister Steps in as New Prosecutor General

As Myalikguliyev departs, his successor is none other than Begmurat Mukhamedov. Mukhamedov, who notably served as justice minister and head of the parliament's foreign affairs committee, steps into the role of Prosecutor General, marking a new chapter for the nation's justice system.

President Berdymukhamedov, who ascended to power in March 2022 following his father Gurbanguly's reign, heads the central Asian nation of Turkmenistan. Since gaining independence in the aftermath of the Soviet Union's dissolution in 1991, the country has been characterized by autocratic leadership, maintaining a significant degree of isolation on the global stage.