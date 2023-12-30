Turkiye’s Foreign Policy Transforms Amidst Centennial Celebrations

As the Republic of Turkiye commemorates its centennial in 2023, the nation’s foreign policy has reached a pivotal crossroad. The year unfolded under the shadow of catastrophic earthquakes, which triggered an outpouring of international solidarity and sparked ‘earthquake diplomacy.’ These events catalyzed a humanitarian corridor between Turkiye and Armenia, shedding light on the power of disaster diplomacy in mending historically strained relations.

Unforeseen Diplomatic Alliances

Against the backdrop of this disaster, the year saw the surprising restoration of diplomatic relations between regional powerhouses Saudi Arabia and Iran. Ankara welcomed this development, viewing it as a step towards easing the simmering tensions in the region. In parallel, Turkiye’s strategic elections ushered Hakan Fidan into the role of foreign minister, marking the onset of a new phase in the nation’s foreign policy. Known for his proficiency in fostering relationships with Gulf states, Fidan’s appointment signaled an era of diplomatic normalization with Egypt and Israel.

Revamping Regional Relations

President Erdogan’s mid-year tour to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates underscored the importance of economic and security partnerships. His visits were reflective of Ankara’s ‘Century of Turkiye’ approach, an ambitious policy that aims to reposition the country as a key player on the global stage. Concurrently, diplomatic relations with Egypt warmed considerably, culminating in the upgrade of diplomatic missions to full-fledged embassies.

Addressing the Gaza Crisis

However, the tranquility was disrupted in October when the Gaza crisis erupted, reshaping the dynamics of the region. In response, Turkiye put forth a proposal for a new peace mechanism, positioning itself as a guarantor. This move was a testament to the country’s commitment to regional stability and peace. Furthermore, Erdogan’s participation in the 44th Session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) amplified Turkiye’s dedication to regional cooperation and dialogue.

Advancing NATO Ties and Mediation Efforts

The year drew to a close with Turkiye nodding its approval for Sweden’s bid for NATO membership. This decision came on the heels of Turkiye ratifying Finland’s bid, reflecting its influential role within the NATO framework. At the same time, Turkiye has been walking a tightrope, balancing its role as a mediator in the simmering Russia-Ukraine conflict.

As Turkiye steps into its second century, its foreign policy appears to be evolving towards nuanced diplomacy and a pragmatic assessment of global shifts. The nation is poised to integrate its historical experiences with a realistic understanding of the contemporary global order, to carve out a robust and balanced foreign policy for the future.