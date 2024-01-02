Türkiye’s Local Elections Set in Motion with Supreme Election Council

The wheels are set in motion for the forthcoming local elections in Türkiye as the Supreme Election Council (YSK) commences the official process. The political landscape is buzzing with activity as parties gear up to nominate their candidates and officially inform the YSK. The YSK, in turn, is expected to halt the import of voter data from the central civil registration system (MERNIS) and is on the brink of announcing the eligible political parties.

According to the electoral calendar, political parties have until January 10 to communicate their candidate selection methods to the YSK. The final voter list is set to be announced on January 17. The draw for the ballot position will take place on January 27, and parties will have until January 31 to submit their final list of candidates. The YSK will allocate voters to ballot boxes between February 7-11, after which preliminary ballot preparations will commence five days later. The public will be privy to the temporary candidate lists on February 23, while the final lists will be released on March 3. An election propaganda ban is set to be in place from March 21 until March 30, leading up to the elections scheduled for March 31.

High-Stakes Races

Istanbul and Ankara are the cities to watch in these elections. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party is geared up to regain control of these key cities. The main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has confirmed its mayoral candidates, including incumbents Ekrem İmamoğlu for Istanbul and Mansur Yavaş for Ankara.

The upcoming local elections in Türkiye are seen as critical, potentially indicating shifts in the country’s political landscape. The role of Istanbul’s mayor extends beyond local governance, wielding significant influence over national policies, thus making the race for Istanbul’s mayoral seat all the more significant.