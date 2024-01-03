en English
International Relations

Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, in an interview with Burhanettin Duran of SETA for Kriter Magazine, announced Türkiye’s determination to reactivate the Black Sea Grain Agreement, a move aimed at mitigating the global grain crisis. Guler further detailed Türkiye’s strategic positioning in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, advocating swift resolution and upholding Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Türkiye’s Defense and Foreign Policy Stance

Guler elaborated on the evolution of warfare, indicating a shift towards hybrid forms. He underscored Türkiye’s commitment to advancing its military capabilities in response to these changes. Significant in these discussions were the negotiations with the United States over the purchase of F-16 fighter jets, an acquisition deemed vital for Türkiye’s national security. Guler urged for progressive steps towards finalizing this deal and applauded Türkiye’s advancements in defense technologies. Part of this strategic plan includes the incorporation of new combat aircraft into Türkiye’s military arsenal.

Expectations from NATO Allies and Relations with Neighbouring Countries

Turning to Türkiye’s fight against terrorism, the Defense Minister emphasized the expectation of support from its NATO allies. He called for an end to what he termed as unjust sanctions or restrictions. Guler expressed Türkiye’s strong condemnation of violations of international law and civilian casualties in the Israel-Palestine conflict. On relations with Greece, he stressed the importance of honesty and constructive engagement.

The Role of Türkiye in the Caucasus Region

While highlighting Türkiye’s robust ties and cooperative efforts with Azerbaijan, Guler advocated for peace and stability in the Caucasus region. Türkiye’s dedication to the reactivation of the Black Sea Grain Agreement and its role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, among other aspects of its defense and foreign policy stance, reaffirm its position as a significant actor on the global stage.

International Relations Military Politics
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

