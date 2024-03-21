Turkiye and Iraq Unite Against PKK: Joint Operations Center Proposed

In a significant development aimed at bolstering security and counter-terrorism efforts along their shared border, Turkiye has proposed the establishment of a "joint operation center" with Iraq, receiving an encouraging nod from Baghdad. This collaborative move, articulated during a series of high-level discussions between officials from both nations, marks a pivotal shift in Iraq's stance on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), now officially recognized and banned as a terrorist organization by the Iraqi government for the first time.

Strategic Shift in Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Defense Minister Yasar Guler's visit to Kahramanmaras province in southern Turkiye underscored the optimism surrounding future collaborations. Guler highlighted the Iraqi government's formal prohibition and recognition of the PKK as a terrorist entity, setting the stage for enhanced bilateral cooperation. This initiative follows a series of engagements, including a high-level Turkish delegation's visit to Baghdad, where discussions centered not only on security but also on energy and trade, underscoring the multifaceted nature of Turkiye-Iraq relations. Furthermore, the anticipated signing of a strategic framework document is poised to formalize this cooperation, establishing a joint operations center dedicated to combating terrorism.

Decades of Conflict and Recent Developments

The PKK conflict, spanning over four decades, has presented a persistent security challenge for Turkiye. Despite numerous military operations in Northern Iraq targeting PKK hideouts, the conflict has seen various phases, from urban devastations within Turkiye's southeast to more recent shifts towards rural engagements and cross-border operations. The Iraqi government's historical reluctance to label the PKK as a terrorist organization has been a point of contention. However, recent diplomatic efforts have culminated in a notable shift, with Iraq officially banning the PKK and acknowledging its terrorist activities, signaling a significant step forward in Turkiye's long-standing fight against PKK terrorism.

Implications for Regional Security and Cooperation

This newfound cooperation between Turkiye and Iraq against the PKK not only represents a strategic victory for Turkiye's counter-terrorism efforts but also opens new avenues for regional stability and security. The establishment of a joint operations center is expected to enhance intelligence sharing, operational coordination, and ultimately, the effectiveness of counter-terrorism operations along the Iraq-Turkiye border. Moreover, this development underscores the importance of international collaboration in addressing terrorism and highlights the potential for similar initiatives in the broader Middle East region. As both countries move forward with this partnership, the focus will be on the operationalization of the joint center and its impact on disrupting PKK activities, potentially serving as a model for counter-terrorism cooperation elsewhere.