Turkish Woman's Harrowing Journey from Gaza to Türkiye Amidst Israeli Assaults

Rukiye Demir Salhiya's life in Gaza turned into a desperate struggle for survival as Israel's relentless attacks forced her to relocate four times, eventually compelling her to embark on a perilous journey to Rafah, with hopes of reaching Türkiye. Her story sheds light on the broader humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, where civilians face unprecedented challenges amid ongoing hostilities.

From Dream to Despair

Arriving in Gaza in September 2016 to pursue a master's degree at the Islamic University of Gaza, Rukiye's aspirations were high. She immersed herself in the local culture, embraced the community, and married a Palestinian man, choosing to make Gaza her home. However, the escalating violence since October 7 has shattered her life, forcing her to flee time and again, losing her home, belongings, and sense of safety. The relentless Israeli bombardments have not only targeted military installations but also civilian infrastructures, leaving thousands like Rukiye displaced and in dire straits.

The Exodus to Rafah

The situation reached a critical point when the last shelter housing Rukiye and others was decimated by Israeli forces. With no safe haven left in Gaza, the decision to leave for Türkiye became inevitable. The journey to Rafah was fraught with danger; surrounded by warplanes, tanks, and the constant threat of bombardment, Rukiye and her companions embarked on a harrowing walk to the border. Their ordeal underscores the immense risks civilians in Gaza take to seek safety, amidst what has become one of the most severe humanitarian crises in recent history.

A Glimpse of Hope Amidst Despair

Despite the adversity, Rukiye's resilience shines through. Her account of reading Quranic verses for solace during their escape is a poignant reminder of the human spirit's capacity to find hope in the darkest times. Now en route to Türkiye, her story is a testament to the enduring struggles faced by those in Gaza and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The international community's response to the humanitarian needs of Gaza's civilians, and the efforts to address the root causes of the conflict, are more crucial than ever.