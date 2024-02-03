Polish Women Find Safe Abortions in Germany Amid Near-Total Ban

In the quaint town of Prenzlau, Germany, a beacon of hope shines for Polish women seeking safe abortions. Dr. Maria Kubisa, a Polish gynecologist, has stepped up to provide the much-needed service amid Poland's near-total ban on abortions. This ban, enacted by a court ruling under the previous right-wing government, has led to a surge of Polish women crossing the border to seek help from Dr. Kubisa.

Poland's Attempt to Liberalize Abortion Laws

The new centrist government in Poland, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has initiated efforts to liberalize the country's abortion laws. The proposed changes aim to allow abortions up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and in cases of threat to the woman's life, fetal abnormalities, or incidents of rape or incest. The road to such change, however, is littered with obstacles.

A split ruling coalition, a veto-wielding president from the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, and a constitutional court appointed by the preceding government collectively pose significant challenges. The recent legislation proposed by Tusk's Civic Coalition faces uncertainty in parliament and could easily be obstructed by President Andrzej Duda or the constitutional court.

Legal Repercussions and Public Frustration

Healthcare providers and activists, like Dr. Kubisa, who assist women in seeking abortions, currently face the threat of legal repercussions. Dr. Kubisa has been charged with helping women obtain abortion pills, a claim she vehemently denies as she navigates the legal hurdles placed before her.

Meanwhile, the Polish populace expresses frustration over the sluggish progress of the promised reforms. The country's abortion laws have become stricter since the end of communist rule in 1989, heavily influenced by the Catholic Church, and were further tightened by PiS. Yet, public sentiment is shifting towards more liberal abortion laws, as demonstrated by recent surveys and protests against the restrictions.

The Current State of Abortions in Poland

Despite the proposed reforms, the situation remains precarious for Polish women. There are reported cases of pregnant women dying due to doctors refusing to terminate their pregnancies. The discussion in parliament about decriminalizing abortion assistance offers some hope, but it's too early to predict a positive outcome.

As Poland grapples with these complex issues, the work of individuals like Dr. Maria Kubisa provides a lifeline to those caught in the middle. Their tireless efforts underscore the urgency of the situation and highlight the need for comprehensive reform of Poland's abortion laws.