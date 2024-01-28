Turkish Speaker Strengthens Ties with Bahrain in Parliamentary Delegation

With the hopes of fortifying the diplomatic ties between Turkey and Bahrain, a high-level Turkish parliamentary delegation, led by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmuş, embarked on a significant visit to Bahrain. The delegation was warmly received by the Speaker of the Bahrain House of Representatives, Ahmed Al Musalam, accompanied by a host of Bahraini parliamentary officials and Turkey's Ambassador to Manama, Esin Çakıl.

Numan Kurtulmuş expressed his excitement about the visit, emphasizing the deep-rooted fraternity between the Turkish and Bahraini people. He hoped that this parliamentary visit, the first of its kind in an extended period, would serve to enhance the already strong relations between the two nations.

The purpose of this visit, as outlined by Kurtulmuş and echoed by Ahmed Al Musalam, was to foster the development of inter-parliamentary ties. The exchange aimed to solidify mutual cooperation and understanding on key regional and global issues.

The Delegation: Bridging the Parliamentary Gap

Accompanying Numan Kurtulmuş on this influential trip were several key members of the Turkish parliament. These included AK Party Ankara Deputy Kurtcan Çelebi, who also chairs the Turkey-Bahrain Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, AK Party Adıyaman Deputy Resul Kurt, MHP Aksaray Deputy Ramazan Kaçıl, and İYİ Party Denizli Deputy Yasin Öztürk.

The visit by the Turkish delegation underscores the mutual willingness of both nations to further solidify their ties. It is a testament to the shared vision of a common future, grounded on mutual respect and understanding. As parliamentary diplomacy continues to play a critical role in international relations, visits such as this promise to advance the dialogue and cooperation between nations, fostering an environment of peace and shared prosperity.