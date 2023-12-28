en English
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden’s NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara’s Stance

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:27 am EST
In a significant move, the Turkish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has approved legislation that could pave the way for Sweden’s accession to NATO. This development follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s endorsement of Sweden’s NATO accession protocol, which he subsequently submitted to parliament for approval. The general assembly vote will be the final step for Turkey to grant full approval to Sweden’s NATO bid, marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s defence alignments.

Ankara’s Stance on NATO

The Turkish parliament’s decision is a significant shift in policy, given that Ankara had previously delayed the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership for over a year. The Turkish authorities had accused Sweden of being overly lenient towards groups that they perceive as threats to national security. Despite these initial reservations, the Foreign Affairs Committee voted in favour of Sweden’s application, bringing the Nordic country a step closer to finding shelter under NATO’s security umbrella. The broader parliamentary vote on this matter is expected in the new year, following a 19-month standoff.

Influence of Global Politics

The desire for NATO membership by Sweden and Finland was mainly triggered by heightened security concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ankara’s opposition to Swedish membership was rooted in its concerns regarding Kurdish militants and other groups in Sweden. If the parliamentary committee’s approval leads to Sweden’s accession protocol being ratified by the general assembly, it could significantly alter the geopolitical landscape in the region. Hungary, the only other NATO holdout on Sweden, has yet to announce its plans regarding the country’s ratification.

Implications for Sweden

Joining NATO would bring Sweden into a powerful military alliance, providing a significant boost to its defence capabilities. However, the protocol still needs to receive the green light from the full general assembly before it can officially take effect. The fate of Sweden’s NATO membership now lies in the hands of Turkish lawmakers, as well as Hungarian authorities, who have stalled Sweden’s NATO bid since July 2022. The Nordic country, along with Finland, abandoned decades of military non-alignment to seek admission to NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkey had initially resisted Finland’s bid but later acquiesced, while maintaining its opposition to Sweden’s accession due to perceptions of perceived threats from Kurdish groups.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

