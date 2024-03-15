Turkish Foundation Highlights Israeli Massacre in Gaza with Times Square Installation

In an impactful display of solidarity and awareness, the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM), based in Istanbul, took to New York's bustling Times Square to shed light on the Israeli massacre in Gaza, focusing particularly on the plight of Palestinian women. The event, named International Civil Support for Palestinian Women, featured an interactive installation that aimed to amplify the voices of these women amidst ongoing conflict.

Voices from Gaza Echo in New York

During a press conference held at the heart of Times Square, KADEM Board Chairman Saliha Okur Gumrukcuoglu delivered a poignant message, drawing attention to the systematic genocide faced by Palestinian women and the broader implications of the conflict in Gaza. "Even oppression progresses unjustly for women," Gumrukcuoglu stated, highlighting the loss of over 9,000 Palestinian women and the tragic reality of newborns dying from starvation. The event featured symbolic scarves in the colors of the Palestinian flag, representing the women killed, and traditional Palestinian tatreez on poles, underscoring the resilience of Palestinian women.

Global Condemnation and Hope

Gumrukcuoglu emphasized the global condemnation of the attacks and the unity seen worldwide as a beacon of hope. The widespread protests across the globe were cited as evidence of humanity's inherent desire for peace. Among the attendees were New York residents, tourists, representatives from Turkish NGOs, and Orthodox Jews from Neturei Karta, known for their opposition to Israeli policies, all united in their support for the Palestinian cause.

International Spotlight on Gaza

The event not only brought the situation in Gaza to the forefront of international attention but also highlighted the crucial role of civil support in advocating for peace and justice. Through this interactive installation, KADEM has effectively utilized a global platform to amplify the struggles and resistance of Palestinian women, making a compelling call to action for the international community.

This initiative by KADEM in Times Square serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the importance of solidarity across borders in seeking an end to violence and oppression. It underscores the critical role of international support and awareness in fostering a hopeful path towards peace and dignity for all affected by the conflict.