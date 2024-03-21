Turkish Foreign Minister Signals Openness to Dialogue with Damascus Despite Earlier Reservations

In a significant turn of events, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently articulated Turkey's openness to engage in talks with Syria, marking a notable shift from previous declarations concerning the reconciliation process between Ankara and Damascus. This development unfolds amid Turkey's continued emphasis on the Astana agreement's importance and the necessity of addressing regional challenges through mutual respect and shared interests.

Shift in Stance

During a televised interview on March 18th, Fidan asserted, "Turkey has never shied away from dialogue with Damascus to address ongoing issues," thereby signaling a departure from his March 3rd press conference remarks at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, where he deemed the conditions unsuitable for normalization with Damascus. This shift is underscored by Turkey's and Russia's recent joint consultations, showcasing a concerted effort towards dialogue and reconciliation.

Continued Efforts and Challenges

Efforts to foster dialogue were further evidenced on March 16 when Turkish and Russian officials engaged in joint consultations, discussing various aspects of the Syrian conflict. However, Damascus has reiterated its demand for the withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Syrian territories as a precondition for rapprochement. Despite this, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to its operations in Syria, highlighting the complex dynamics at play in achieving normalization.

Diplomatic Engagements

The journey towards Syrian-Turkish reconciliation officially commenced on December 28, 2022, with a meeting in Moscow involving defense ministers from Russia, Syria, and Turkey. Subsequent ministerial-level engagements, including Syria, Russia, Turkey, and Iran, have marked further steps in this diplomatic process, indicating a potential thaw in relations after years of animosity during Syria's civil war.