Afghanistan

Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban’s Criticism

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:40 am EST
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul has expressed its support for the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) recent adoption of a resolution to implement the recommendations from the Afghanistan Independent Assessment Report. The report was prepared by the UN Secretary-General’s Special Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioğlu.

Resolution 2721: A Step Towards Stability

The UNSC passed Resolution 2721, urging the Secretary General to appoint a Special Representative for Afghanistan. The representative’s role would focus on promoting peace, stability, and the participation of Afghan women in a secure and meaningful manner. The resolution, however, faced abstentions from China and Russia, signifying the need for UN consultation with the Taliban.

Taliban’s Response to the Resolution

The Taliban government in Afghanistan, which is yet to be officially recognized, criticized the UN Security Council’s plan for a special envoy. They deem it as unnecessary, stating that Afghanistan is not a conflict zone and that they can secure their national interests. The Taliban’s response comes amidst their harsh social controls, including the banning of teenage girls from most secondary schools and women from universities.

Turkey’s Continued Support for Afghanistan

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul has reiterated its commitment to continue supporting the Afghan people during the implementation process of these recommendations. The embassy believes that the recommendations, once implemented, will lead to significant contributions in various fields in Afghanistan. This statement underscores Turkey’s ongoing involvement in supporting Afghanistan’s path towards stability and development amidst the country’s recent political and societal upheavals.

Afghanistan International Relations Politics
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

