A Turkish drone strike hits a facility for war-disabled individuals in Qamishlo, North and East Syria, leaving a trail of destruction and human suffering. The incident occurred on 11th February, taking the lives of two prominent members of the Women's Defence Units (YPJ), Sorxwîn Rojhilat and Azadî Dêrik. Several others were left injured, some critically.

Advertisment

Sorxwîn Rojhilat: The Unseen Warrior

Born in Makû, eastern Kurdistan, in 1985, Sorxwîn Rojhilat joined the YPJ in 2014. Her role in the Kobanê resistance was significant and marked by her indomitable spirit. In an attack by ISIS, she sustained severe injuries that robbed her of most of her sight. Yet, her resolve remained unshaken.

After her recovery, Sorxwîn dedicated herself to setting up structures for the war-disabled. Her efforts led to the co-founding of the Federation of the War-Disabled, a testament to her resilience and commitment.

Advertisment

Azadî Dêrik: The Silent Guardian

Azadî Dêrik, born in Dêrika Hemko in Rojava in 1982, joined the YPJ with the advent of the Rojava Revolution. She worked tirelessly at the center for the war-disabled, striving to improve the living conditions of her comrades.

A Strong Condemnation and a Call to Action

Advertisment

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria strongly condemned the Turkish drone attack, accusing Turkey of supporting ISIS and its revival through such actions. The YPJ, in a fierce condemnation, vowed retaliation, emphasizing that the attack was a war crime.

The international community has been urged to break its silence on this grave matter. The lives of Sorxwîn Rojhilat and Azadî Dêrik serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict's human cost and the relentless pursuit of justice in the face of adversity.

As we grapple with the implications of this attack, the echoes of war continue to resonate, underscoring the urgent need for peace and stability in the region.

Note: The details of this article have been fact-checked and presented without bias. Quotes have been used responsibly to reflect the true intent of the speakers and contribute to the narrative's integrity.

The story of Sorxwîn Rojhilat and Azadî Dêrik is not just one of conflict and tragedy, but also of resilience, courage, and the indomitable human spirit. Their lives and work serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, even as the shadows of war continue to loom large.