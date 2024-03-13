Turkish diplomat calls for more cooperation between Ankara and Kabul

At a commemorative event held at Kabul University, the head of the Turkish embassy in Kabul, Cenk Ünal, underscored the profound cultural and historical ties binding Turkey and Afghanistan, expressing a keen desire to further enhance these relations. The occasion marked the 103rd anniversary of the Turkish national anthem, a celebration that highlighted the significant exchanges between the two nations over the years. With the presence of Azerbaijan's ambassador to Afghanistan, Ilham Mohammadov, the event also became a platform for discussing broader regional cooperation.

Historical Bonds and Future Prospects

During his address, Ünal illuminated the shared heritage and mutual respect that form the cornerstone of Turkey-Afghanistan relations. "Turkey and Afghanistan share extensive historical, cultural, and civil relations," he stated, emphasizing the symbolic importance of national anthems in representing the struggles and aspirations of a nation's people. The event also saw contributions from Kabul University's president, Osama Aziz, who highlighted Turkey's unique position as a steadfast supporter of the university post the change in Afghanistan's governance. Aziz's call for strengthened ties with Azerbaijan underscores a broader desire for enhanced regional collaboration and scientific partnership.

Azerbaijan's Growing Role

Mohammadov's remarks at the event reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering friendly relations with Afghanistan. The recent opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Afghanistan serves as a testament to the growing diplomatic and cooperative endeavors between the two countries. "Afghanistan and Azerbaijan have historical relations and cultural commonality, and we want to expand the relations between the two countries," said Mohammadov. This statement not only highlights Azerbaijan's role in the regional dialogue but also points to potential areas of cooperation across various sectors.

Continued Support amid Challenges

Both Turkey and Azerbaijan's engagements with Afghanistan come at a critical time when the country faces numerous challenges, including political instability and economic hardships. Turkey's ongoing humanitarian aid initiatives, like the 'Goodness Trains,' and its quick response to natural disasters in Afghanistan, exemplify the kind of solidary and support that can significantly impact the Afghan people's lives. The diplomatic endeavors by Turkey and Azerbaijan in Afghanistan also signal a collective regional effort towards stability, development, and mutual respect among nations sharing deep historical and cultural ties.

As countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan continue to affirm their solidarity with Afghanistan, the path towards enhanced cooperation and understanding appears increasingly clear. Such engagements not only foster cultural and educational exchanges but also pave the way for a brighter, more stable future in the region. Through the strengthening of historical bonds and the exploration of new avenues for collaboration, the ties between these nations serve as a beacon of hope for enduring peace and prosperity.