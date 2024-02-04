Turkish Defense Committee Delegation Visits Northern Cyprus: Reinforces Shared National Cause

A delegation from the Turkish parliament's defense committee, led by Hulusi Akar, embarked on a significant visit to Maras in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Sunday. The visit's participants included Zorlu Tore, the TRNC parliament speaker, and Metin Feyzioglu, Türkiye's Ambassador to Lefkosa. The visit underscored the deep-rooted bonds between Turkey and the TRNC, and the mutual commitment to their shared national cause.

Akar Receives Briefing and Engages with Locals

During the visit, Akar received a comprehensive briefing from the region's officials and engaged in enlightening conversations with local residents. The exchanges offered Akar insights into the region's current state and the life of its people. Akar’s interactions with the locals underlined the importance of mutual understanding and communication in strengthening ties between nations.

Akar Pays Tribute to Fallen and Serving Soldiers

Highlighting the sacrifices made for the TRNC, Akar paid tribute to the soldiers who have lost their lives in service. He extended his wishes for the success of the soldiers currently stationed in the area, signifying Turkey’s continued support to the TRNC and its military personnel. The heartfelt tribute attests to the valor of the soldiers and the profound respect they command from their allies.

Shared National Cause: Cyprus

Zorlu Tore expressed his satisfaction with the Turkish delegation's visit and reiterated the significance of Cyprus as a national cause shared with the Turkish nation. The visit and Tore's statement highlight the shared responsibility and commitment of the Turkish and TRNC governments to the Cyprus cause. The Turkish Parliamentary Defense Committee delegation is set to further strengthen this commitment with scheduled meetings with TRNC President Ersin Tatar and Prime Minister Unal Ustel on the following Monday.