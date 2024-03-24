Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights to Libya After Decade, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Türkiye's national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, is set to resume its flight services to Libya in the upcoming days, marking a significant development after a hiatus of approximately ten years. This announcement was made by Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who expressed his gratitude towards the Civil Aviation Authority and all institutions in Libya for their role in facilitating this development. Turkish Airlines' CEO, Bilal Ekşi, confirmed the resumption, stating that the airline would operate three flights per week, now open for booking.

Significance of Resumption

The decision to resume flights is not just about reconnecting two nations; it's a testament to the improving conditions and burgeoning stability in Libya. The move is anticipated to bolster the already strong ties between Türkiye and Libya, providing a critical link for both travel and commerce. Türkiye has been a staunch supporter of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU), advocating for the country's unity and integrity amidst its internal conflicts and political instability.

Background of Türkiye-Libya Relations

Since the ousting of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, Libya has been marred by civil war and instability, leading to a division between the eastern-based forces of Gen. Khalifa Haftar and the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli. Türkiye's support for the Tripoli government has been pivotal, especially during Haftar forces' attempts to capture the capital. This support has contributed to a semblance of stability and the formation of the unity government, underscoring Türkiye's role in Libya's ongoing political processes.

Future Implications

As flights resume, the focus shifts to the broader implications of this development, including the potential for increased diplomatic and economic exchanges between Türkiye and Libya. The resumption of air travel is a clear indicator of Libya's gradual return to normalcy and stability, which could pave the way for more substantial international engagement and support. Moreover, it highlights the necessity of an election in Libya, as suggested by Türkiye, to establish a stable and lasting government reflecting the Libyan people's will.