Turkish Airlines Reconnects with Libya: Flights Resume After Decade-Long Suspension

Istanbul (AFP) - In a significant move marking the re-establishment of aviation links, Turkish Airlines has recommenced its service to Libya's capital, ending a suspension that lasted nearly a decade due to security concerns. This development comes on the heels of intensified efforts to stabilize the region and rebuild connections with the international community.

Advertisment

Historic Ties and Future Aspirations

The airlines's chief executive, Bilal Eksi, graced a ceremony at Mitiga International Airport, expressing delight over the resumed service which underscores the historic ties between Turkey and Libya. "We are delighted to start flights again to Libya, with which we have historical ties," Eksi stated. With plans to operate flights to Tripoli three times a week, Turkish Airlines aims to bridge cultures and foster connections, not just in Africa, but across continents. The move is seen as a beacon of hope for Libya, still grappling with the aftermath of conflicts that ensued post the downfall of Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Advertisment

Turkey's support for the Tripoli-based government has been a critical aspect of its foreign policy towards Libya. The recent announcement by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, about reopening Turkey's consulate in Benghazi, further cements the nation's commitment to aiding Libya's journey towards unity and stability. "We want Libya to resolve its problems through dialogue. We also do not want the current existing division between the east and west to become permanent," Fidan remarked, highlighting Turkey's role in facilitating dialogue and reconciliation in Libya.

A Step Towards Normalization

The resumption of flights by Turkish Airlines is more than just the revival of an air route; it's a symbol of normalization and a step towards economic recovery for Libya. By encouraging other airlines to resume operations in Libya, the Libyan minister of transportation envisions a robust partnership with Turkish Airlines, potentially attracting investments and boosting tourism. The return of Turkish Airlines, which flies to 346 destinations globally, is a testament to the improving security situation in Libya and the growing confidence in its civil aviation sector.

As Turkish Airlines wings across the skies to Tripoli, it carries with it the promise of renewed hope, economic opportunities, and a stronger bond between Turkey and Libya. This venture not only signifies the thawing of a decade-long hiatus but also reflects a shared commitment to overcoming challenges through cooperation and dialogue. With the skies now open, the journey towards a peaceful and prosperous Libya looks more promising than ever.