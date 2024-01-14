Turkey’s Shift Towards ‘Sultanization’: An Analysis by Alexander Iskandaryan

In a stark observation, Alexander Iskandaryan, Director of the Caucasus Institute, voices concerns over the swift move towards ‘sultanization’ in Turkey, drawing parallels with Azerbaijan’s governance system. Iskandaryan’s analysis comes amidst recent events in Turkey such as the coup attempt, political arrests, and the eroding effectiveness of its once robust electoral system. At the heart of these developments is President Erdogan, who, according to Iskandaryan, faces no significant opposition. This situation, he says, has fostered a climate of fear among civil activists, opposition forces, and intellectuals in Turkey.

Transformation and Fear in Turkish Politics

Iskandaryan foresees constitutional changes in Turkey come spring, changes that align closely with those in Azerbaijan. These alterations, he predicts, could render it nearly impossible to change the country’s leadership through elections. This perspective paints a grim future for democracy in Turkey, leaving many to wonder about the state of political freedom in the country.

Death Penalty: A Controversial Move

Another topic of concern is the potential reintroduction of the death penalty in Turkey. Despite expected protests and discourse, Iskandaryan suggests that Turkish society will likely have little influence over such a decision. This move, if implemented, would mark yet another step towards the consolidation of power in Turkey.

Regional Impact and Global Implications

The transformation of Turkey’s political landscape has implications far beyond its borders. With its strategic location straddling Europe and Asia, any seismic shifts in Turkey’s political and social fabric will undoubtedly reverberate around the globe. As Iskandaryan’s observations suggest, the world needs to pay attention to the changes underway in Turkey. As we watch these developments unfold in the coming months, the question remains: How will the international community respond to this shift towards ‘sultanization’ in one of the world’s most pivotal nations?