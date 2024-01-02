en English
International Relations

Turkey’s Global Ascent: Navigating Crises and Shaping Diplomacy in 2024

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Turkey's Global Ascent: Navigating Crises and Shaping Diplomacy in 2024

In 2024, Turkey is stepping up its game on the global stage, aiming to wield a more influential role amid global and regional crises. This proactive stance is part of Turkey’s evolution in response to a world where globalization and liberalism are allegedly in retreat, and where power competition among major nations is leading to a multipolar but unsettled balance of power.

Asserting Influence

Turkey is leveraging its adaptability, agility, and willingness to initiate new diplomatic efforts. Under the astute leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey has navigated the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic, advocated for ceasefires in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and is now poised to continue these efforts while vigilantly defending its national interests.

A New Era in Foreign Relations

The country’s foreign policy paradigm is evolving – transforming alliances, pursuing unilateral measures, and enhancing bilateral relations, notably with the United States, Canada, and Sweden. Turkey is also restarting its rapprochement with Greece. The potential sale of F-16 fighter jets by the U.S. to Turkey could have substantial implications for Turkish-American relations, contingent on Congress’s judgement.

Simultaneously, Turkey is underscoring the importance of its partnership with Europe for the continent’s security and strategic future. Turkish diplomacy will concentrate on brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine, with President Putin’s visit in 2024 providing a platform for dialogue.

Regional Cooperation and Conflict Resolution

Relations with Iran are also in focus, as Turkey seeks to convert areas of contention into cooperation, particularly against the backdrop of Iran’s increasing capabilities and involvement in regional conflicts. Moreover, Turkey is committed to strengthening the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), working towards peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and advocating for justice with regard to Israel’s actions.

Furthermore, an ambitious counterterrorism campaign in Iraq and Syria, new defense and energy projects, and the pursuit of new partnerships and regional integration are high on Turkey’s agenda for 2024. As Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underlined, Turkey’s foreign policy in 2024 is rooted in moral principles, rationality, and effectiveness. The ‘Century of Turkey’ vision seeks to expand and deepen Turkey’s independent national foreign policy, making it a significant actor shaping the international agenda.

International Relations Politics Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

