Turkey's Copler Mine Disaster: A Race Against Time to Save Trapped Workers

A devastating landslide struck the Copler gold mine in eastern Turkey, leaving at least nine workers entombed beneath the earth. The mine, managed by Anagold Mining, a joint Canadian and American venture, is located in the village of Çöpler, within the İliç district of Erzincan.

A Disaster Foretold

The Copler mine has long been a source of controversy, with environmental activists warning of the dangers posed by the project to extract gold using cyanide. Their concerns were amplified by the company's alleged ties to politically influential figures, and allegations of bribery and manipulation of environmental assessment reports. Despite these red flags, the mine was granted permission to resume operations after a major accident, and Anagold has consistently expanded its area of operation.

A Race Against Time

As the landslide unfolded, emergency teams, including local law enforcement, ambulances, and search and rescue units, rushed to the scene. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that there was no news from nine of the 667 employees, and 400 rescuers were dispatched in a desperate attempt to locate the missing workers.

A Toxic Threat

As search and rescue efforts continue, concerns mount over the potential release of dangerous substances, such as cyanide, into the soil. The Copler mine's history of accidents, including a cyanide pipe burst in 2022, raises fears about the long-term environmental impact of the disaster.

Turkey's poor mine safety record has come under scrutiny in the wake of the Copler landslide. The country has a history of deadly landslides and mining accidents, and questions are being raised about the adequacy of safety measures in place at the mine.