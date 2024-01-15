Turkey’s Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes

In a year marked by political strains and natural adversities, Turkey’s central government budget recorded a deficit of 1.37 trillion liras in 2023. This figure represents a nearly 900% increase from the preceding year, a significant escalation that has coincided with a tumultuous election year and the occurrence of two major earthquakes.

Political and Natural Events Strain the Budget

The nation’s fiscal health has been pressured by increased spending on campaigns, relief, and reconstruction efforts. Non-interest expenditures for the year reached a staggering 5.9 trillion liras, while tax revenues stood at 4.5 trillion liras. This imbalance between expenditure and revenue is a clear indicator of the immense fiscal pressure exerted by the year’s events.

December Records a High Deficit

In December 2023 alone, the budget balance registered a deficit of 842.5 billion liras. This followed a surplus in November, illustrating the ongoing financial challenges faced by Turkey. Despite the seemingly grim outlook, the government has expressed a degree of satisfaction with the outcome.

Government’s Forecast Mitigates Shock

The government had anticipated a more substantial fiscal impact, suggesting that measures had been implemented to mitigate the financial strain. The actual deficit, while large, was less than expected, hinting that the economic impacts of the elections and earthquakes were somewhat less severe than initially projected. The government’s ability to brace for a greater shock to the budget demonstrates a keen understanding of the nation’s financial dynamics and a capacity to respond proactively to potential risks.