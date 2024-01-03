en English
International Relations

Turkey’s Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
For more than eight years, Turkey has consistently denied requests from the United Nations Working Group on the Use of Mercenaries to conduct a fact-finding mission within its borders. Established by the UN Human Rights Council and backed by the General Assembly, the primary aim of the UN group is to investigate allegations of mercenary usage and violations of human rights and self-determination. Turkey’s continued non-response is seen as an effort to avoid scrutiny over its alleged use of proxy fighters in foreign conflicts.

An Emerging Pattern of Proxy Warfare

Reports suggest that under the leadership of current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey has been actively involved in the recruitment, financing, and deployment of foreign fighters to regions such as Syria, Libya, and Azerbaijan. This marks a significant departure from Turkey’s previous policy of limited military involvement abroad, with the current government’s Islamist ideology allegedly driving these engagements.

Specific Allegations Raised by the UN

The UN has raised specific concerns about Turkey’s recruitment of fighters from the Syrian National Army for deployment to Azerbaijan during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to Libya to support the Government of National Accord. This has been viewed as an attempt by Turkey to extend its influence and advance its global vision via proxy.

Claims Dismissed by Turkey

Despite these allegations, Turkey has dismissed them as ‘fake news’ and ‘propaganda’. The Turkish government has accused the UN group of bias and maintains its innocence in these matters. However, the consistency of the allegations and Turkey’s persistent refusal to cooperate with the UN’s fact-finding mission raises serious questions about the veracity of Turkey’s claims.

In a separate but related development, Turkey announced the detention of 33 people suspected of spying on behalf of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service. This comes amid escalating tensions between Turkey and Israel, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

International Relations Politics Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

