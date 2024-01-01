Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections

The wheels of democracy in Turkey have begun to turn for the local elections scheduled for March 31, 2024. The Supreme Election Council (YSK), the body responsible for organizing and conducting the elections, has initiated the official process. Political parties are gearing up, preparing to announce their candidates, with the YSK set to declare the eligible parties for the upcoming polls.

Changing Dynamics: An Updated Voter Registration Process

Marking a departure from the previous practice, the YSK will no longer use the central civil registration system, MERNIS, to update voter rolls. This change is expected to bring more transparency and efficiency to the electoral process. In addition to this, the YSK will conduct a draw to assign ballot positions and start assigning voters to ballot boxes.

Key Dates and Procedures for the Upcoming Elections

The timeline for the election process has been clearly delineated. By January 10, parties have to inform the YSK of their candidate selection principles. The voter list will be finalized on January 17, followed by the ballot position draw on January 27. Parties then have until January 31 to submit their candidate lists. February will be a month of hectic preparations, with various dates earmarked for election-related activities.

From March 21 to March 30, the YSK will implement a ban on election propaganda. The much-anticipated polling day is scheduled for March 31. On this day, voters will elect mayors, district mayors, and local headmen, known as mukhtars.

The Political Landscape: Parties and Prospects

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party, which seeks to reclaim major cities like Istanbul and Ankara, faces a crucial test. The main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), is also readying for battle, having confirmed candidates for 227 districts. This includes the re-nomination of mayors in Istanbul and Ankara.

The elections will prove pivotal, with the potential to significantly impact the political balance in Turkey. The stakes are particularly high in Istanbul, the country’s largest city and economic hub. With the events of 2023, including major earthquakes, a controversial election campaign, and a diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia, still fresh in memory, the upcoming local elections are sure to be closely watched both domestically and internationally.