Elections

Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections

The commencement of the official process for local elections in Turkey marks a critical juncture in the nation’s political landscape. The Supreme Election Council (YSK) has embarked on the crucial task of finalizing voter rolls, setting in motion a series of events that will culminate in the selection of new mayors, district mayors, and local headmen (mukhtars) on March 31, 2024.

The Election Timeline

As per the outlined timeline, political parties are gearing up to submit their candidate lists to the YSK by January 31. The council will announce the eligible political parties and their allocated ballot positions by January 27. The final voter list will be determined by January 17, with special assistance voters given until this date to request mobile ballots. The process of voter ballot box assignments will commence on February 7, followed by the preparations for printing ballots from February 16. The period from March 21 to March 30 will observe an election propaganda ban.

Political Parties and Candidates

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party) aims to regain key cities, including Istanbul and Ankara. The main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has confirmed its mayoral candidates for 227 districts. Notable figures like Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş will be vying for mayoralties in these major cities. The elections are anticipated to be competitive, potentially reflecting shifts in Turkey’s political landscape.

The Political Significance

The Istanbul mayoral position, in particular, holds considerable sway, shaping local and potentially national politics. The elections come at a time when Turkey has been grappling with significant events, such as major earthquakes in the southeastern region in 2023, which claimed over 50,000 lives. Criticisms over the government’s response to these disasters and the fallout from President Erdoğan’s controversial video on construction amnesty in the affected province have added to the political undercurrents.

The elections will be a significant indicator of the nation’s political trends and could mark a potential shift in the balance of power. As political parties prepare their strategies and the YSK proceeds with its meticulous process, all eyes are on Turkey as it gears up for these high-stakes local elections.

Elections
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

