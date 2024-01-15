Turkey Detains 18 over ‘Praising Terrorism’ on Social Media Post Soldier Deaths

On the heels of a fatal attack on Turkish soldiers in Iraq, Turkish authorities have detained 18 individuals, accusing them of ‘praising terrorism’ on social media. The arrests come in the wake of Turkey’s recent military operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – a group labeled as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

Turkey’s Response to PKK’s Attack

In retaliation to an assault by the PKK that claimed the lives of Turkish military personnel, Turkey launched airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria. The defense ministry confirmed that northern Iraq bore the brunt of the operation, with caves, bunkers, shelters, and oil facilities being destroyed. The Turkish Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, stated that 113 individuals suspected of ties to the PKK were brought into police custody, in addition to the six arrested for advocating for the separatist terrorist organization on social platforms.

Widening the Net of Arrests

Following the killing of soldiers by the PKK in northern Iraq, Turkish police detained 18 individuals for ‘praising terrorism.’ The Interior Minister disclosed that the charges against these individuals include ‘praising a terrorist organization,’ ‘spreading terrorism propaganda,’ and ‘spreading misleading information.’ The authorities also issued arrest warrants for 19 others within Turkey and 133 abroad. High-ranking PKK member, Hulya Mercen, was reported ‘neutralized’ in the Metina region of northern Iraq, along with other PKK militants.

Freedom of Expression: A Controversial Issue

The incident has stirred up concerns about the state of freedom of expression in Turkey. The country has been criticized for its broad anti-terrorism laws which, critics argue, are being used to suppress legitimate dissent. With the recent arrests and the identified 170 social media users making terrorist propaganda, the conflict between the Turkish military and PKK militants has reached a boiling point, with 23 Turkish soldiers losing their lives in the past three weeks.