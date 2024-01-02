en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Turkey Denies Passage of Minesweepers to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Turkey Denies Passage of Minesweepers to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

As the tension between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, Turkey, a key player in the region, has taken a significant diplomatic stance. Turkey has informed its allies that it will not permit the passage of minesweepers through its straits. These minesweepers, donated by the United Kingdom to Ukraine, are intended to bolster Ukraine’s maritime security amid the growing threat of naval mines. However, Turkey’s refusal to allow these vessels through its straits is steeped in the laws of the Montreux Convention.

The Montreux Convention and Turkey’s Role

The Montreux Convention is a 1936 agreement that gives Turkey control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, crucial maritime crossroads linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. The convention also allows Turkey to limit naval transit during wartime. In light of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Turkey is invoking this convention, thus underlining its critical gatekeeper role on this international stage.

The Delicate Balancing Act

Turkey’s decision reflects its precarious position of maintaining diplomatic relations with both Ukraine and Russia. While it recognizes Ukraine’s need for increased maritime security, it also understands Russia’s stance. This delicate balancing act is indicative of the complex geopolitics of the region, where alliances and interests often intersect and conflict.

Ukraine’s Call for Western Support

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has stressed the importance of Western military support in the face of Russian aggression. His call for aid extends beyond minesweepers, urging the delivery of European Storm Shadow cruise missiles, U.S. Army Tactical Missile Systems, F-16s, river crossing gear, amphibious equipment, and light Bradley tanks. The cost of providing such aid is highlighted as being lower than the potential fallout from a defeated Ukraine, which could empower Russia to target a NATO country, prompting a full-scale U.S. and European intervention.

0
International Relations Politics War
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Somaliland Official's Taiwan Visit Highlights Intricate Diplomatic Relations

By Safak Costu

Sri Lanka to Establish High Commission in New Zealand, Accentuating Diplomatic Ties

By Mazhar Abbas

Goa University Reintroduces 'Learn Japanese' Short-term Course Amid Rising Demand

By BNN Correspondents

Lao Government Approves Upgrade of Nongkhang Airport: A Boost for Huaphanh Province and Laos-Vietnam Relations

By Rafia Tasleem

Meta Slashes Prices for Quest 2 VR Headset, Boosting VR Accessibility ...
@Business · 34 mins
Meta Slashes Prices for Quest 2 VR Headset, Boosting VR Accessibility ...
heart comment 0
Late December 2023 to Early January 2024: A Round-Up of Key News Events

By Wojciech Zylm

Late December 2023 to Early January 2024: A Round-Up of Key News Events
Ethiopia’s Port Access Deal with Somaliland Sparks Controversy in Somalia

By Israel Ojoko

Ethiopia's Port Access Deal with Somaliland Sparks Controversy in Somalia
Rising Soccer Prodigy Tom Whooley: A Year of Remarkable Achievements

By Salman Khan

Rising Soccer Prodigy Tom Whooley: A Year of Remarkable Achievements
Water Scarcity Crisis: A Thirsty World in the Making

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Water Scarcity Crisis: A Thirsty World in the Making
Latest Headlines
World News
Bradford City Recalls Jake Young to Boost Promotion Efforts
21 seconds
Bradford City Recalls Jake Young to Boost Promotion Efforts
The Silent Battle: Addressing Depression Among Cancer Patients
23 seconds
The Silent Battle: Addressing Depression Among Cancer Patients
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa's Top Football League
2 mins
Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa's Top Football League
East Mississippi Community College Football: A Beacon of Transformation and Achievement
2 mins
East Mississippi Community College Football: A Beacon of Transformation and Achievement
Saudi Arabian Club Sets Sights on West Ham's Nayef Aguerd
2 mins
Saudi Arabian Club Sets Sights on West Ham's Nayef Aguerd
USA TODAY Network Unveils Second Annual Tennessee Super 25 High School Football Team
2 mins
USA TODAY Network Unveils Second Annual Tennessee Super 25 High School Football Team
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
3 mins
2024: A Year of High Stakes in US Politics
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
3 mins
Hindu Sena Files Complaint Against Asaduddin Owaisi Over Alleged Incendiary Speech
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
3 mins
Mother of 12 Shuns New Year's Resolutions for Personal Goals
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
59 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app