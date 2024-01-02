Turkey Denies Passage of Minesweepers to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

As the tension between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, Turkey, a key player in the region, has taken a significant diplomatic stance. Turkey has informed its allies that it will not permit the passage of minesweepers through its straits. These minesweepers, donated by the United Kingdom to Ukraine, are intended to bolster Ukraine’s maritime security amid the growing threat of naval mines. However, Turkey’s refusal to allow these vessels through its straits is steeped in the laws of the Montreux Convention.

The Montreux Convention and Turkey’s Role

The Montreux Convention is a 1936 agreement that gives Turkey control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, crucial maritime crossroads linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. The convention also allows Turkey to limit naval transit during wartime. In light of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Turkey is invoking this convention, thus underlining its critical gatekeeper role on this international stage.

The Delicate Balancing Act

Turkey’s decision reflects its precarious position of maintaining diplomatic relations with both Ukraine and Russia. While it recognizes Ukraine’s need for increased maritime security, it also understands Russia’s stance. This delicate balancing act is indicative of the complex geopolitics of the region, where alliances and interests often intersect and conflict.

Ukraine’s Call for Western Support

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has stressed the importance of Western military support in the face of Russian aggression. His call for aid extends beyond minesweepers, urging the delivery of European Storm Shadow cruise missiles, U.S. Army Tactical Missile Systems, F-16s, river crossing gear, amphibious equipment, and light Bradley tanks. The cost of providing such aid is highlighted as being lower than the potential fallout from a defeated Ukraine, which could empower Russia to target a NATO country, prompting a full-scale U.S. and European intervention.