Politics

Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders

On January 13, 2024, the Turkish Communications Directorate issued a stern proclamation about its national security policy, particularly concerning its southern borders. The government has categorically stated that it will not allow the creation of a terrorist state along its borders under any circumstances. This decision reflects Turkey’s, officially known as Türkiye, persistent concerns about security threats and the stability of its neighboring regions.

Turkey’s Firm Stance

The stance underscores Turkey’s commitment to preserving its territorial integrity and thwarting any separatist movements or terrorist organizations from establishing a foothold close to its territory. It’s a policy that will inevitably impact the country’s relationships with its neighbors and the broader regional security context. This is especially significant considering Turkey’s active involvement in cross-border military operations and diplomatic efforts to counter terrorism and address conflicts close to its borders.

The Turkish-Iraq Conflict

Recent events have highlighted the severity of the situation. Five Turkish soldiers were killed, and eight others wounded in an attack on a military base in northern Iraq amid clashes with Kurdish PKK guerrillas. In response, Turkey executed airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in neighboring Iraq and Syria. The airstrikes demolished caves, bunkers, shelters, and oil facilities, resulting in the death of 15 militants. Turkish officials have detained 113 people suspected of ties to the PKK.

The PKK Terror Organization

The PKK, considered a terror organization by Turkey’s Western allies, has maintained bases in northern Iraq since the conflict began in 1984. The frictions between the US and Turkey over the status of Syrian Kurdish groups adds another layer of complexity to the situation. This new policy signifies Turkey’s determination to fight against PKK and any other terrorist organizations threatening its national security.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

