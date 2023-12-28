Turkey Approves Sweden’s NATO Bid: A Shift in the Geopolitical Landscape

On Wednesday, the Turkish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee approved Sweden’s NATO membership, marking a crucial phase in Sweden’s quest to join the transatlantic alliance. The approval comes after Turkey’s President Erdogan signed the protocol for Sweden’s accession in October, heralding a shift in diplomatic relations between the two nations and their stance on the regional security framework.

Sweden Inches Closer to NATO Membership

The Turkish parliament’s approval signifies the first significant step towards Sweden’s NATO membership. The decision is now pending a final vote in the general assembly. This development follows Sweden and Finland’s application for NATO membership in 2022 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move marked a departure from their historically neutral stance and an alignment towards a more proactive regional security approach. The entry of Sweden and Finland into the alliance is likely to reshape the geopolitical landscape, and has been linked to the US Congress’s decision to sell F-16 fighters to Turkey.

Israel Returns Palestinian Bodies

As part of the significant global developments, bodies of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army have been returned to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing. The United Nations had previously informed about the return of approximately 80 bodies, marking a notable shift in Israel’s approach towards the Palestinian territories.

Israeli Friendly-Fire Incident

In a rare admission, the Israeli army acknowledged the accidental killing of two of its soldiers by an Israeli tank during a Gaza operation last month. The tank had fired on a building where suspicious activity was detected, not realizing Israeli troops were present. This incident underscores the high-risk nature of military operations and the need for effective communication and coordination on the battlefield.

Ronaldo Tops Scoring Charts, Terim Joins Panathinaikos

In sports news, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the top scorer of 2023 in the Saudi Super League, with a remarkable tally of 53 goals, surpassing global football icons Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane. In a significant managerial move, Greek football club Panathinaikos has appointed Fatih Terim as their new manager, signaling their ambition for the upcoming seasons.

Shifting Global Economic Landscape

An adviser to the Russian president commented on the changing global economic landscape, suggesting a tilt in economic power dynamics. According to him, the economies of the Global North are declining in significance, while Asian economies are emerging as major players. As trading volumes are expected to be low during the Christmas week, analysts anticipate potential for wider price fluctuations in the markets, reflecting the volatile nature of global economics.

