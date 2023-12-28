en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Turkey Approves Sweden’s NATO Bid: A Shift in the Geopolitical Landscape

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:27 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:21 am EST
Turkey Approves Sweden’s NATO Bid: A Shift in the Geopolitical Landscape

On Wednesday, the Turkish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee approved Sweden’s NATO membership, marking a crucial phase in Sweden’s quest to join the transatlantic alliance. The approval comes after Turkey’s President Erdogan signed the protocol for Sweden’s accession in October, heralding a shift in diplomatic relations between the two nations and their stance on the regional security framework.

Sweden Inches Closer to NATO Membership

The Turkish parliament’s approval signifies the first significant step towards Sweden’s NATO membership. The decision is now pending a final vote in the general assembly. This development follows Sweden and Finland’s application for NATO membership in 2022 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The move marked a departure from their historically neutral stance and an alignment towards a more proactive regional security approach. The entry of Sweden and Finland into the alliance is likely to reshape the geopolitical landscape, and has been linked to the US Congress’s decision to sell F-16 fighters to Turkey.

Israel Returns Palestinian Bodies

As part of the significant global developments, bodies of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army have been returned to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing. The United Nations had previously informed about the return of approximately 80 bodies, marking a notable shift in Israel’s approach towards the Palestinian territories.

(Read Also: Turkish Intelligence Neutralizes Key PKK/YPG Members in Northern Syria)

Israeli Friendly-Fire Incident

In a rare admission, the Israeli army acknowledged the accidental killing of two of its soldiers by an Israeli tank during a Gaza operation last month. The tank had fired on a building where suspicious activity was detected, not realizing Israeli troops were present. This incident underscores the high-risk nature of military operations and the need for effective communication and coordination on the battlefield.

Ronaldo Tops Scoring Charts, Terim Joins Panathinaikos

In sports news, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the top scorer of 2023 in the Saudi Super League, with a remarkable tally of 53 goals, surpassing global football icons Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane. In a significant managerial move, Greek football club Panathinaikos has appointed Fatih Terim as their new manager, signaling their ambition for the upcoming seasons.

(Read Also: Turkey’s Trade with Israel Slumps Amid Ongoing Conflict)

Shifting Global Economic Landscape

An adviser to the Russian president commented on the changing global economic landscape, suggesting a tilt in economic power dynamics. According to him, the economies of the Global North are declining in significance, while Asian economies are emerging as major players. As trading volumes are expected to be low during the Christmas week, analysts anticipate potential for wider price fluctuations in the markets, reflecting the volatile nature of global economics.

Read More

0
Politics Turkey
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana

By Ebenezer Mensah

Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hoima District Council to Evict Police Division Amidst Unauthorized Construction Allegations

By Israel Ojoko

ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics

By Mazhar Abbas

Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Ca ...
@Colombia · 8 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Ca ...
heart comment 0
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future

By Ebenezer Mensah

Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden’s NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara’s Stance

By Salman Khan

Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Latest Headlines
World News
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
26 seconds
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
1 min
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
2 mins
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
2 mins
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
7 mins
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
8 mins
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
9 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
9 mins
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
9 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
9 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app