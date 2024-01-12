en English
International Relations

Turkey Announces Support for South Africa’s ICJ Case Against Israel

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST
Turkey Announces Support for South Africa’s ICJ Case Against Israel

In a significant development at the international stage, Turkey has announced its active contribution to a case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The case accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinian civilians during the conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his support for the case and stated that Turkey is submitting various documents, primarily visual evidence, to support the allegations against Israel.

Turkish Involvement in the ICJ Case

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has affirmed that Turkey will continue to provide documents, chiefly visuals, on Israel’s attacks on Gaza, expressing his belief in the justice of the ICJ. The Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, responded by criticizing Erdogan and refuting the allegations put forward.

South Africa’s Genocide Case against Israel

The Turkish delegation in The Hague has urged a swift resolution to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ. They emphasized the importance of justice and a cease-fire in Gaza, indicating their full support for the process. Furthermore, they called for immediate accountability for those responsible for the crisis while emphasizing Turkey’s readiness to contribute to peace efforts.

Implications of Turkey’s Announcement

The announcement by Turkey is directly related to the upcoming ICJ case involving Israel and is a significant development in the situation. It carries potential implications for the case’s outcome, especially considering Turkey’s promise to submit evidence in the form of documents and visuals. The Turkish delegation’s emphasis on resolving disputes in accordance with international legal rules and monitoring the implementation of interim measures further underscores the importance of this announcement.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

