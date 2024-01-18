Turkey and Greece Enhance Bilateral Cooperation Against Irregular Migration

In a recent meeting held in Ankara, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and Greece's Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Christos Stylianidis laid the groundwork for enhanced bilateral cooperation. The focal point of their dialogue was the joint initiative to tackle irregular migration in the Aegean Sea and the smuggling of migrants, a challenge that has been a thorn in the side of both nations.

Both ministers exchanged thoughts on the urgency of boosting cooperation between their respective ministries, with a particular emphasis on the roles of the Turkish and Greek Coast Guard authorities. The concerted effort to address the complexities of irregular migration points towards a shared understanding of the necessity of effective communication and coordination between the neighboring countries' maritime law enforcement agencies. The Aegean Sea, often viewed as a watery thoroughfare for irregular migrants, stands to benefit from this reinforced collaborative strategy.

Addressing Irregular Migration

According to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX), the number of irregular border crossings at the external border of the European Union reached around 380,000 in 2023. The Central Mediterranean route emerged as the most active migration route, with Syrians, Guineans, and Afghans accounting for over one-third of all crossings. The joint efforts of Turkey and Greece, therefore, hold significance beyond their bilateral interests, impacting the broader management of migration within the European Union.

Parallel to these efforts, both nations are also working towards harnessing the potential of sustainable tourism. Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni recently inaugurated a Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) office in Istanbul, underlining the mutual benefit of sustainable tourism between Greece and Turkey. The office is expected to facilitate tourism flow between the two countries, a sector severely affected by the pandemic. With the introduction of locally issued visas for Turkish citizens and their families for ten Greek islands in the East Aegean, there is renewed hope for a substantial boost in tourism from Turkey.

The meeting between Yerlikaya and Stylianidis, therefore, signifies not just a collaborative approach to addressing irregular migration, but also the strengthening of ties between the two nations through tourism and other sectors. As the world moves forward in the post-pandemic era, the importance of such bilateral cooperation cannot be overstated.