Finance

Turkey Allocates $4.91 Million to Bolster Film Industry in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:15 am EST
Turkey Allocates $4.91 Million to Bolster Film Industry in 2023

In a significant move to bolster its film industry, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Turkey allocated a total of TL 145 million (approximately $4.91 million) to support various film projects in 2023. This substantial funding was distributed among 11 unique projects within the film industry during the final Cinema Support Board meeting of the year.

Funding Breakdown

The funding comprised TL 7 million for two first-feature film production projects, TL 34.5 million for seven feature film production projects, TL 2 million for a distribution and promotion project, and TL 3 million for a co-production initiative.

(Read Also: 2023: A Banner Year for the Organization of Turkic States)

Noteworthy Projects

Among the notable projects that received support include ‘Creating a Man,’ a film directed by Murat Şeri and based on the work of esteemed Turkish literary figure Necip Fazıl Kısakürek. Another film, ‘Sadık Ahmet,’ is centered around Dr. Sadık Ahmet, who fiercely advocated for the rights of the Turkish Muslim minority in Western Thrace. The animated film ‘Hodja Nasreddin,’ to be helmed by Kazakh director Timur Bekmambetov, also received funding as a co-production with Turkic countries.

(Read Also: Popular Turkish TV Series ‘Kizil Goncalar’ Faces Suspension and Fine by RTUK)

Rise of Animation

The Ministry’s consistent financial support has resulted in a significant surge in domestic feature-length animation projects. From 2005 to 2023, a total of 27 animations received TL 33 million in funding. This strategic move has led to a substantial increase in the audience share for animation films, skyrocketing from 8% in 2017 to 32% in 2023. The most popular film of the year, ‘Rafadan Tayfa,’ attracted over 2.8 million viewers, demonstrating the growing appetite for animation films among the Turkish audience.

Finance Politics Turkey
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

