Communication Minister Congratulates Tunku Ismail as Regent in Accordance with Constitution

Malaysia's Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has publicly extended his congratulations to Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on his appointment as the Regent of Johor. The minister expressed his felicitations through a post on his Facebook page with the traditional Malay salutation, 'Dirgahayu Tuanku! Daulat Tuanku!' — a phrase symbolizing the ruler's longevity and sovereignty.

The appointment of Tunku Ismail, son of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor, as the Regent of Johor is in line with the Johor State Constitution 1895. Sultan Ibrahim is set to ascend the throne as the 17th King of Malaysia, and during his reign as Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Tunku Ismail will serve as the Regent of Johor. This isn't the first time Tunku Ismail has assumed this role; he has been appointed as Regent on several prior occasions.

A Regent with a Passion for Sports and Development

Not just a royal figure, Tunku Ismail is widely known for his keen interest in sports, particularly polo and football. He has been at the helm of the Johor Football Association since February 16, 2012. His commitment to the development of the state is evident in his efforts to emphasize education, quality human capital, and the creation of the Southern Volunteers (SV) team. Additionally, he has been instrumental in establishing the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC) across all 10 districts of the state, with a plan spanning five years, starting in 2022.

Several other Cabinet members joined Fahmi Fadzil in expressing their congratulations to Tunku Ismail. They took to social media platforms like Facebook, wishing the new Regent and his family well, and extending prayers for his tenure. The 39-year-old Tunku Ismail, who is the eldest of six children of Sultan Ibrahim and the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, is married and has four children.