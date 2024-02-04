Tunisia's Local Elections: A Study in Women's Low Turnout

In a startling revelation from Tunisia, the Tunisian Mediterranean Centre (TU-MED) reported a disconcerting low turnout of women during the recent run-off local elections. Ahlem Karoui, the project director of TU-MED, shared that the center had strategically deployed 120 observers across 104 electoral districts. Their primary objective was to focus on gender-based election observation, a vital aspect of the democratic process that often gets overlooked.

Challenges Encountered by Observers

Despite their meticulous planning and objective, some of these observers faced numerous hurdles. In districts like Jendouba and Kasserine, they were blatantly barred from entering polling stations. Such actions not only undermine the spirit of transparency but also raise questions about the legitimacy of the electoral process.

Incidents During the Election

Reports from TU-MED indicated a series of troubling incidents that occurred during the elections. One of the most significant incidents involved verbal violence against a polling station president. This was further exacerbated by disruptions caused by candidates' representatives, further destabilizing the electoral atmosphere.

More worryingly, outside the polling stations, there were orchestrated attempts to influence women's voting choices. Women voters were being transported to the polling stations in an organized manner using various means of transportation such as tractors, buses, and cars.

Women's Participation and Representation

Despite extensive efforts to mobilize women, the results were not as anticipated. Numerous women left the polling stations without casting their votes. The reasons varied from their names not being on the electoral roll to not knowing their designated polling station.

Furthermore, the representation of women in leadership roles at polling stations was starkly low. A meager 14% of the leadership roles were occupied by women, indicating a significant gender disparity in the electoral process. A disturbing incident was reported from Siliana, where an observer faced harassment from a candidate.

The recent events in Tunisia serve as a stark reminder of the obstacles women face in political participation. It's not just about creating the space for women to vote, but also about ensuring that they are fairly represented and protected within the electoral framework.