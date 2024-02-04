Tunisia's Local Elections: 5.34% Voter Turnout by Early Afternoon

The run-off local elections in Tunisia observed a voter turnout of 5.34% by 1pm. This announcement was made by Farouk Bouasker, the President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), during a press conference. Out of the 4,181,871 registered voters, 223,312 had cast their votes at this point in time.

Demographics of the Voters

The demographic breakdown of the voters showed that 27% were women and 73% were men. Age-wise, 15% of the voters were under 35 years old, close to half (47%) were between the ages of 36 and 60, and 38% were over 60 years old.

Similar Turnout to First Round

Bouasker noted that the turnout was similar to the first round of elections and anticipated an increase by the time polling stations closed at 6pm. He also highlighted the variance in voter turnout across different governorates, with some regions showing much higher turnout rates than others.

Electoral Violations Reported

During the press briefing, Bouasker mentioned that the primary type of electoral violations reported pertained to the secrecy of the ballot.