After a series of local council elections in Tunisia, the Independent High Electoral Commission (ISIE) has confirmed a final voter turnout of 12.53%. The pronouncement was made by Farouk Bouasker, the president of ISIE, during a press briefing. The ISIE board confirmed the preliminary results of the elections and took several decisions, including the cancellation of results for two candidates.

Annulment of Candidates

One candidate from Touza, Monastir, was disqualified for holding dual nationality after a complaint was upheld. The other annulment, for a candidate in Menzel Chaker, Sfax, was due to electoral offenses including vote-buying and breaching pre-election silence.

Voter Participation

In total, over 523,945 voters cast their ballots, electing 779 candidates, among whom 72 were women and 139 were under the age of 36. Regions with the highest turnout were Sidi Bouzid, Zaghouan, and Kasserine. The run-off followed the first round of local elections in December 2023, where 1,348 council members were elected from 6,177 candidates across 2,155 districts.

Automated Victory

In an unprecedented event, the death of a candidate in Oued Zargua, Beja, resulted in the automatic victory of their opponent. The final election results will be made public on 17 March 2024, once any legal challenges have been resolved. Despite the low turnout, the elections mark a significant step in the democratic process in Tunisia, reinforcing the importance of local governance and the citizens' role in shaping their communities.