Tunisia's ISIE Reports Low Turnout in Local Council Election Run-Offs, Suspends Two Candidates

In a significant development in Tunisian democracy, the Independent High Electoral Commission (ISIE) has officially reported a final voter turnout of 12.53% in the run-off local council elections. The announcement was delivered by ISIE President, Farouk Bouasker, in a press conference, shedding light on the preliminary results of the elections, as well as the decisions taken by the ISIE's board.
Low Turnout and Its Implications
The turnout for the second round of elections was marked at 12.44%, with 520,303 voters participating out of a total of more than 4 million. This low turnout rate, barely scraping past 11% of an electoral body of over 9 million voters, is seen as a reflection of the decline in voters' confidence and an indication of the monopolization of power by President Kais Saied.
ISIE's Decisions and Election Outcomes
On the same day as the announcement, the ISIE's board met to officially approve the results. Among the decisions made, one significant move included the cancellation of results for two candidates. This decision, coupled with the low voter turnout, are seen as major outcomes from this electoral process.
Unveiling Suspicions of Electoral Crimes
During the press conference, it was also revealed that the ISIE identified 14 suspicions of electoral crimes. This disclosure brings to the forefront the challenges faced in ensuring a free and fair election process in Tunisia. The ISIE's role in identifying and addressing these issues is crucial for the integrity of the electoral process and the future of democratic governance in the country.
In conclusion, the ISIE's announcement and the results of the local council elections provide a snapshot of the current state of democracy in Tunisia. The low voter turnout and the actions taken by the ISIE board are indicative of the citizens' engagement in local governance and the hurdles in the process.