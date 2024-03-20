Tunisia's Independence Day Overshadowed by Solidarity with Palestine Amid Ongoing Gaza Crisis

As Tunisia marks its 68th Independence Day, the usual celebrations are subdued, reflecting a nation's deep solidarity with the Palestinian people amidst the ongoing genocide in Gaza. President Kais Saied's vocal criticism of Israel and strategic use of the situation to distract from domestic issues have ignited mixed reactions among Tunisians.

Advertisment

Unity in the Face of Tragedy

Tunisians, historically supportive of the Palestinian cause, find their Independence Day celebrations this year overshadowed by the grim realities faced by Gaza. The Tunisian presidency, leveraging social media and public appearances, has amplified its pro-Palestine stance, bringing wounded Palestinians to Tunisia for medical care as a symbol of solidarity. This move, while garnering positive public response, also serves to highlight President Saied's attempt to navigate the country's political landscape amidst increasing socio-economic challenges.

A Diversion from Domestic Discontent

Advertisment

With Tunisia grappling with economic instability, high food prices, and political unrest, President Saied's focus on Palestine is seen as a strategy to divert attention from domestic issues. Despite his earlier promises, Saied's recent actions, including his objection to a bill criminalising normalisation with Israel citing national security concerns, have sparked debate. This stance has raised eyebrows, especially when considering his previous commitment to the cause as a central element of his electoral campaign.

Looking Beyond the Immediate Crisis

Tunisians' solidarity with Gaza, while genuine, risks being politicised by a government seeking to bolster its image amid widespread discontent. Yet, the events unfolding in Palestine and Saied's responses to them are a reminder of the broader geopolitical tensions affecting the MENA region and the complex interplay between domestic governance and international solidarity movements. As Tunisia commemorates its independence, the population remains caught between their support for Palestine and the realities of their national struggle for stability and democracy.