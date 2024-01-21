Tunisian Protesters Demand Judicial Independence and Abir Moussi's Release

In a recent show of solidarity, supporters of the Free Destourian Party (PDL) in Tunisia staged a demonstration before the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM), advocating for the release of their party president, Abir Moussi. The political leader has been held in custody since October 3, 2023, facing charges in three distinct cases. This act of protest, however, was not an attack on the CSM but rather a gesture of backing for the council and its judges, urging them to carry out their duties effectively.

A Call for Judicial Independence

The demonstration served as a platform for stakeholders within the PDL to voice their concerns regarding the functioning of the judicial system in Tunisia. Karim Krifa, a member of Moussi's defence committee and a political bureau member, took center stage to address the issue. He shed light on the restrictions faced by judges, which compromise their independence and impartiality, a cornerstone of any democratic system.

The Autonomy of the Judiciary

According to Krifa, the appointment of judges by decrees is a critical matter affecting the judiciary's autonomy. This method of appointment, he believes, infringes on the independence of judges, thus eroding the very fabric of the Tunisian judiciary system. As such, the demonstration was not only a plea for Moussi's release but also a call for reform in the judicial appointment process.

The Silent Council

Further, Krifa pointed out the conspicuous silence of the Supreme Judicial Council. In his view, the voice of the CSM has been 'absent' and has failed to provide opinions on many laws. This lack of input, he suggests, is a significant obstruction for the judicial system's function in Tunisia. It is a concern that the demonstration hoped to bring to the fore.

In conclusion, the public demonstration by the PDL supporters was a dual-pronged action. It aimed not only to rally for the release of their party president but also to shine a spotlight on the pressing issues within the Tunisian judicial system. The silence of the CSM and the challenges to judicial autonomy have been brought into sharp focus, prompting a broader conversation about the future of Tunisia's judicial independence.