Tunisian Parliament Shields MPs: No Immunity Lift for 7 Deputies Amid Judicial Concerns

On a significant day for Tunisia's political landscape, the Assembly of People's Representatives made a decisive move. In a session held on March 6, 2024, the assembly, by an absolute majority, chose not to lift immunity for seven of its members. This decision, articulated by committee rapporteur Youssef Tarchoun, underscores the current parliament's stance on the protection of its members against judicial proceedings deemed unnecessary.

Behind Closed Doors: A Unanimous Decision

The parliamentary committee, after receiving requests since June 2023 to reconsider the immunity status of seven deputies, presented its findings in a plenary session. The assembly, in a session that was notably held behind closed doors, reviewed the charges and concluded unanimously that the nature of the accusations did not warrant lifting the deputies' immunity. This marks the second occasion the current parliament has opted for such a protective measure for its members since taking office in March 2023.

Charges Under Scrutiny: Judicial Independence Questioned

The nature of the charges against the MPs, although not detailed in the assembly's report, raises significant questions about the balance of power and judicial independence in Tunisia. This development comes amid heightened concern over executive interference in the judiciary, highlighted by the controversial removal of senior judge Youssef Bouzakher. Bouzakher's dismissal, authorized by presidential decrees in 2021 and 2022, has drawn sharp criticism and allegations of executive overreach, particularly through decree 2022 35, which critics argue undermines the judiciary's autonomy.

A Wider Context: Tunisia's Political Climate

This latest parliamentary decision must be viewed within the broader political and judicial turmoil engulfing Tunisia. With President Kais Saied's administration facing accusations of undermining judicial independence, the refusal to lift parliamentary immunity further complicates the narrative. Critics argue this move might shield MPs from accountability, while supporters claim it is a necessary defense against politicized charges. The tension between the executive branch and the judiciary, exemplified by the case of Youssef Bouzakher and his appeal to the UN Human Rights Committee, illustrates the fraught landscape of Tunisian governance.

As Tunisia navigates these turbulent political waters, the implications of the parliament's decision extend beyond the immediate fate of the seven deputies. This episode is a testament to the ongoing struggle for power, accountability, and judicial independence in the country. With each faction vying for influence, the balance between protecting parliamentary immunity and ensuring judicial oversight remains a contentious and pivotal issue. As the international community watches closely, the outcomes of these internal conflicts will undoubtedly shape Tunisia's democratic trajectory and its adherence to the rule of law.