Tunisian Labor Union Leader Slams Government for Ignoring Agreements Amid Economic Challenges

In a significant development from Tunis, Secretary General Noureddine Taboubi of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) criticized the government for not implementing previously signed agreements. During a gathering outside the Prime Ministry, Taboubi highlighted the stalled social dialogue and the government's inaction despite economic challenges.

Taboubi pointed out the government's failure to activate the comprehensive agreement dated February 6, 2021, which encompasses 46 sectoral agreements. He underscored the contradiction in the government's claims of repaying debts while basic necessities remained scarce due to insufficient imports. Furthermore, despite an agreement on salary increases, the implementation has stalled amidst rising inflation and declining purchasing power of workers.

Fight Against Precarious Work

The UGTT, according to Taboubi, has been a staunch opponent of precarious employment since the Tunisian Revolution, advocating for the rights of construction site workers, teachers, and substitute teachers. His approval of President Kais Saied's decision to end precarious work and subcontracting reflects a significant stride towards labor rights in Tunisia. Moreover, Taboubi's call for the cancellation of Decree 54 emphasizes the union's commitment to freedom of expression and opinion.

With plans to convene an administrative committee on March 9 and 10, the UGTT aims to assess the national situation and address the prosecution of trade unionists. This move signifies a crucial phase in Tunisia's labor movement, potentially shaping the future of labor rights and social dialogue in the country. As the situation unfolds, the implications for workers and the government's response remain key areas of interest.