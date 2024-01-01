en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Tunisian Journalist’s Arrest Ignites Concerns Over Press Freedom and Democracy

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Tunisian Journalist’s Arrest Ignites Concerns Over Press Freedom and Democracy

In a disconcerting turn of events in Tunisia, a journalist, Zeid El-Heni, has been arrested and is to be tried on charges of defamation following his public criticism of the nation’s Trade Minister. The arrest, which has sent ripples of concern through both local and international media organizations, has cast a spotlight on the increasingly precarious state of press freedom in Tunisia. The incident has turned into a flashpoint, amplifying the ongoing debate over the country’s democratic trajectory post the 2011 revolution.

Arrest Incites Backlash

The arrest of El-Heni has been met with significant backlash from various media organizations and rights groups, who are now calling for his immediate release. They argue that the arrest represents a gross infringement on the freedom of expression and the press, thereby violating legal provisions governing the trial of reporters. The Tunisian Journalists Union, in particular, has been vociferous in its condemnation of the arrest.

(Read Also: 2023 Dispatches: A Panoramic View of Humanity’s Triumphs and Tribulations)

Press Freedom Under Threat

This incident underscores the deteriorating state of press freedom in Tunisia. Critics assert that under the presidency of Kais Saied, who assumed wide powers in 2021, the country has seen an erosion of freedom of speech and media. The arrest of El-Heni, many argue, is a manifestation of this disturbing trend.

(Read Also: Tunisians Protest against Israeli Offensive in Gaza: A Call for Ceasefire)

Tunisia’s Shifting Political Landscape

The arrest also throws light on the broader context of political tension in Tunisia, where the government has been accused of adopting an increasingly authoritarian stance against dissent and criticism. Saied’s recent measures to tackle irregular migration, which have led to a wave of violence, evictions, and attacks against migrants, have been heavily criticized. Critics accuse Saied of seeking to install a new dictatorship, raising concerns about the country’s democratic direction post the 2011 revolution.

Read More

0
Politics Tunisia
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana

By Dil Bar Irshad

Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy

By Ebenezer Mensah

New Year's Day Murder: Man Shot Dead in Rabat Following Argument ...
@Crime · 2 mins
New Year's Day Murder: Man Shot Dead in Rabat Following Argument ...
heart comment 0
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply

By Rizwan Shah

Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
Is Modi’s Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections

By Dil Bar Irshad

Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development

By Rafia Tasleem

China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen’s Political Path

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
Latest Headlines
World News
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
13 seconds
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
16 seconds
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
33 seconds
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
1 min
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control
2 mins
Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
2 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
2 mins
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
2 mins
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
7 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
32 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
50 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
57 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app